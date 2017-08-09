A Man Escaped from the Prison in Stara Zagora

A prisoner escaped from captivity in Stara Zagora, reports BTV.

The news was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice, Peter Popov – the Watermelon was serving 12 year sentence for robbery. There was year and half left and he was on light regime. He was diligent and went to work yesterday. However, at the end of the work day he disappeared without a trace.

Officials from the prison also confirmed that Popov is missing but declined further comments. Peter Popov has done a lot of armed robberies and was arrested in September 2007. His last robbery was in August the same year when he stole a cab in Kurdzhali while threatening the driver with a weapon. Later the driver of the cab recognized him on a photograph and that led to his arrest.