Crime | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Man was Captured as he was Trying to Smuggle 5.2 kg Heroin Source: Twitter

5.2 kg of heroin was detained by customs officials from the department “Fight with drug trafficking” at the custom of Sofia Airport. Reported Novini.bg.

The drugs was found in the registered luggage of the passenger, who is a Bulgarian citizen traveling from Sofia to Madrid. Pre-trial proceedings on the inventory of the Airport Sofia customs have been initiated. The investigation is under the jurisdiction of Sofia Prosecution Office. The passenger was detained and charged with smuggling of illegal substances.

According to estimations by the authorities the drugs are worth BGN 500 000 and could reach BGN 1.2 Million if sold on the illegal market. 

