Lifegurads Warn of Rip Currents at the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

Lifegurads warn beachgoers to be aware of dangerous rip currents which are expected to appear at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast in the next days. Lifeguards remind that in this period the tourists should use extra caution and stay safe at the beach, reported BNT.

They say that despite the fatalities every year tourists often ignore the swimming ban.

Most of the tourists are firm they know what to do when the sea is rough and if there are rip currents.

The only way to stay safe is to stay near the beach, a tourist says and added she would go in the water, but not in the deep.

