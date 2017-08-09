Gov to Give BGN 2M For Temporary Employment to 830 people From the Begining of 2018

The government has approved the inclusion of a new training and employment programme into the national employment plan for 2017, the government’s press office said, quoted by bTV.



By the end of this year, the programme will be launched in 14 municipalities with high unemployment in the Vratsa, Vidin and Montana regions. It will secure subsidised jobs for around 830 people in the months from September through December.



Priority will be given to people who are looking for a job for a long time, young people and those who receive social benefits or have basic and lower education and no vocational qualifications. Their employers will be private companies, municipal administrations and enterprises, social enterprises, non-governmental organizations.

Employees are thus expected to carry out activities such as repairs to public buildings, public utilities, maintenance of immovable cultural heritage and provision of services to the population.



The pilot launch of the programme will be financed with BGN 2 million.