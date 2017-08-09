The Artist Prof. Mihail Karapaunov has Died

At the age of 89, the famous artist Prof. Mihail Karapouanov died yesterday. In 2005 he was awarded the title "Honorary citizen of Smolyan", the press center of Smolyan reported.

Prof. Karapaunov was born in 1928 in the village of Momchilovtsi. His primary education ends in the native village and the secondary school at Raikovo High School. In 1948 he was admitted to the National Academy of Arts in Sofia and was a student of Prof. Iliya Petrov. He graduated in Painting in 1954 with Prof. Dechko Uzunov. He has worked in the Military Artists Studio for five years and since 1961, has been a professor at the National Academy of Arts. In 1973 he was a habilitated associate professor, and since 1985 has been a professor of painting and drawing. Two lectures were elected as Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts. The painter-pedagogue Mikhail Karapaunov took an active part in the life of the UBA. His paintings are stored in many galleries, including the National Art Gallery - Sofia. He has participated in collective exhibitions in Moscow, Bucharest, Budapest, Prague, Berlin and others.