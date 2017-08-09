Five were Detained in Sunny Beach on a Signal of a Scandal

Bulgaria: Five were Detained in Sunny Beach on a Signal of a Scandal btv.bg

Five people have been detained by police this night in Sunny Beach after a scandal between members of a suspicious groups.

The conflict arose because of the turnover of a bar, the police said.

The arrests took place in front of the Oxygen Bar, where informal owner is allegedly Bozhidar Kuzmanov -  Bozho the Cow .
Kuzmanov is currently in custody for after the gangster shootout in the resort last June. At that time, an attempt at the life was made against Dimitar Zhelyazkov - Mitio the Eyes in Fort Yu restaurant, located 200 meters from the Oxygen bar. 

According to bTV sources, the controversy occurred between him and his former confidant Ivan Terziiski, known as Ivan the Eyebrow.

