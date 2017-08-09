David Letterman Returns to Television
Source: Pinterest
The legendary host, David Letterman, who ended his long-time talk show two years ago, will reappear in a new Netflix television series, according to Associated Press.
It will have six episodes and will combine two of the main interests of the host - in-depth conversations and segments of external pictures accompanied by his curiosity and his sense of humor. In each one-hour episode, David Letterman will have a long conversation with a guest and will explore a variety of topics outside the studio itself.
The show, which still has no name, will be released in 2018.
