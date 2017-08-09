NASA is Planning to Send the Best of Social Networks into Space
NASA intends to send a space capsule to space with a compilation of the best posts on social networks. This will be on one of the Voyager missions, which will celebrate 40 years of successful space travel in September.
Since early August, the US space agency has been collecting quotes from users on social networks. For this purpose, messages must be posted with a #MessageToVoyager hashtag by August 15th.
The best statements will be selected by a team of scientists with the help of a vote to be held from 23 to 29 August.
On September 5, the announcement will be uploaded on the Voyager-1 gold plate, where Valya Balkanska's song "Izlql se Deliu Haidutin" is already present.
