Thousands of Sofia Citizens will not have Hot Water from 22 August

Thousands of Sofia Citizens will not have Hot Water from 22 August

A large part of the citizens of Sofia are left without hot water from 22 to 24 August, reported by Toplofikacia Sofia. In fact, due to prevention and planned repairs, almost all of Northwestern Sofia will remain without hot water.

Affected neighborhoods are:

Bc. "Lyulin" from the 1st to 10th microregion, bc. "Nadezhda" from the 1st to the 6th part, ж.к. Obelya-1 and bc. Obelya-2, bc. "Svoboda", bc. "Tolstoy", "Iliyantsi", ж.к. "Zaharna fabrika", bc. "Ovcha kupel-1", "Ovcha Kupel 2", ж.к. "Gevgeliiski", bc. "West Park", ж.к. "Ilinden", ж.к. "Serdika", ж.к. "Razsadnika", bc. Krasna Polyana, bc. "Slavia", bc. "Buxton", bc. "Borovo", bc. "Krasno selo", bc. "Beli Brezi", bc. "Strelbishte", ж.к. "Motopista", bc. "Gotse Delchev", bc. "Lagera", bc. Hipodruma ", ж.к. "Ivan Vazov", ж.к. "St. Троица ", ж.к. "Fund. Housing ", parts of hc. "Lozenets" between "D. Hadzikotsev "," Byala "str.," Arsenalski "Blvd.," Slavovishte "Str., Between" Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi "Blvd., Krum Popov Street, Akatsia Str., Tsanko Tserkovski Str. , "Kapitan Andreev" str., "Cherni vrah" Blvd., the area between "Slavyanobulgarska History" Blvd., Zavodska Str., Industrial Street, Vladayska Reka Str., Danail Nikolaev Blvd., Prof. "Prof. Milko Bichev ", Yanko Sakazov Blvd., Krakra Str., Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., Bulgaria Blvd., Acad. Yves. Geshov "," Konstantin Velichkov "Blvd.," Gabrovo "Street," Skopje "Str. And" Rozhen "Blvd.,

