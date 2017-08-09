Bulgaria is Second in the EU in Regards to Teenage Pregnancies

Romania is on top of the chart of teen pregnancies in the European Union, and just after follows Bulgaria, a study by Eurostat shows.

The largest proportion of teenage births is registered in Romania - 12.3% of the total number of births in teenagers. In Bulgaria these births are 12%. Girls with a child under the age of 15 were 7800 last year, BTA reports.

The data also show that the number of children born to Bulgarian women aged over 40 years is increasing. For the year 2016 the new-born of these mothers are nearly 2,000. The number of women in fertile age was about 1.5 million.

The average age of the Bulgarian woman, who acquired her first child last year, was 27 years old.