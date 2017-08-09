Driving along the main road Plovdiv - Smolyan is difficult due to a car crash that happened this morning near the village of Zlatitrap, reported bTV.

The crash is between Ford car and a Renault minibus. A 56-year-old woman driver who was removed from the car with a specialized technique is in a serious condition and she is taken to the nearest hospital. Medical assistance is also provided to her 76-year-old companion.

37-year-old driver of the van has no injuries. He was tested for alcohol - the sample is negative.