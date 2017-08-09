Driving Along the Main Road Plovdiv-Smolyan is Difficult Due to a Car Crash
pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Driving along the main road Plovdiv - Smolyan is difficult due to a car crash that happened this morning near the village of Zlatitrap, reported bTV.
The crash is between Ford car and a Renault minibus. A 56-year-old woman driver who was removed from the car with a specialized technique is in a serious condition and she is taken to the nearest hospital. Medical assistance is also provided to her 76-year-old companion.
37-year-old driver of the van has no injuries. He was tested for alcohol - the sample is negative.
- » The Attacker from the Eiffel Tower was Brought Back to a Psychiatric Hospital
- » Hand Grenade Found in Sofia's Mladost 2 Residential Deistict
- » Eight Students were Injured by Lightning in Southeast France
- » Five People were Injured in a Car Accident Near a Cabin in Pirin
- » Eiffel Tower Evacuated Because of an Armed Man
- » Bus Fell from 150 Meters in Bolivia, eight people died
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)