Qatar’s Foreign Minister is on a Working Visit in Bulgaria

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi is on a working visit to Bulgaria today within his Balkan tour, reported 24 Chasa Newspaper.

Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi is one of the most prominent representatives of the Qatari diplomatic service and is the second senior officer of the Foreign Ministry of Qatar.

He was part of the Crown Prince's office.

He was consecutively ambassador in Rome and Athens, and after his return to Qatar he has been appointed foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2016.

The guest will discuss with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva bilateral issues, the political dialogue with the partners from the Gulf Cooperation Council, the economic cooperation and development, as well as the challenges in the sphere of security, the fight against terrorism and energy security.