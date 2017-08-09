Qatar’s Foreign Minister is on a Working Visit in Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Qatar’s Foreign Minister is on a Working Visit in Bulgaria pixabay.com

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi is on a working visit to Bulgaria today within his Balkan tour, reported 24 Chasa Newspaper.

Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi is one of the most prominent representatives of the Qatari diplomatic service and is the second senior officer of the Foreign Ministry of Qatar.

He was part of the Crown Prince's office.

He was consecutively ambassador in Rome and Athens, and after his return to Qatar he has been appointed foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2016.

 The guest will discuss with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva bilateral issues, the political dialogue with the partners from the Gulf Cooperation Council, the economic cooperation and development, as well as the challenges in the sphere of security, the fight against terrorism and energy security. 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Qatar, Foreign Minister, economic security, terrorism, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria