No Injured Bulgarians in Missile Attack Aimed at Kandahar Airport
World | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pinterest
No Bulgarian soldiers were injured. The attack took place shortly after midnight local time.
Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan has been subjected to rocket fire, a message from the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
Our contingent is part of the international security forces in Afghanistan. Attacks on the airport are frequent.
