No Injured Bulgarians in Missile Attack Aimed at Kandahar Airport

Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan has been subjected to rocket fire, a message from the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

No Bulgarian soldiers were injured. The attack took place shortly after midnight local time.
Our contingent is part of the international security forces in Afghanistan. Attacks on the airport are frequent.

