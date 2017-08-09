Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: 'This Summer We Expect a Growth in Tourism Between 7 and 10%'
‘’Over 3.3 million foreign tourists have visited the country since the beginning of the year’’, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova told BTV’s morning show.
The forecast for a 7-10% rise this year have been confirmed, as the increase in January-June was around 8%, the minister further said.
Regarding criticism of alcohol tourism and noise in Sunny Beach, she called for not to put all resorts under a common denominator. According to her words, "Sunny Beach" brings great revenue each year.
Moreover, according to her words, the Ministry of Tourism is considering setting up a Guarantee Fund to cover the damage caused by incorrect tour operators.
Meanwhile, the government is making efforts to develop the domestic market and expects a 3% increase for Bulgarian tourists in May-October.
- » Lifegurads Warn of Rip Currents at the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast
- » Ryanair Chief Executive: 'The UK’s Divorce From the European Union Could Cause Major Disruption to Flights From March 2019'
- » The Largest Tour Operator in Bulgaria is Strengthening its Position in Dubai
- » Europe’s Airport Travellers Face Long Security Queues
- » 56.4% of People in Bulgaria Face Difficulties in Spending Money for Vacation
- » Veliko Tarnovo is a Leader in the Field of Cultural Tourism