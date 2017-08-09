Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: 'This Summer We Expect a Growth in Tourism Between 7 and 10%'

‘’Over 3.3 million foreign tourists have visited the country since the beginning of the year’’, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova told BTV’s morning show.

The forecast for a 7-10% rise this year have been confirmed, as the increase in January-June was around 8%, the minister further said.

Regarding criticism of alcohol tourism and noise in Sunny Beach, she called for not to put all resorts under a common denominator. According to her words, "Sunny Beach" brings great revenue each year.

Moreover, according to her words, the Ministry of Tourism is considering setting up a Guarantee Fund to cover the damage caused by incorrect tour operators.

Meanwhile, the government is making efforts to develop the domestic market and expects a 3% increase for Bulgarian tourists in May-October.