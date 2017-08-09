Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: 'This Summer We Expect a Growth in Tourism Between 7 and 10%'

Business » TOURISM | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: 'This Summer We Expect a Growth in Tourism Between 7 and 10%' archive

‘’Over 3.3 million foreign tourists have visited the country since the beginning of the year’’, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova told BTV’s morning show.

The forecast for a 7-10% rise this year have been confirmed, as the increase in January-June was around 8%, the minister further said.

Regarding criticism of alcohol tourism and noise in Sunny Beach, she called for not to put all resorts under a common denominator. According to her words, "Sunny Beach" brings great revenue each year.

Moreover, according to her words, the Ministry of Tourism is considering setting up a Guarantee Fund to cover the damage caused by incorrect tour operators.

Meanwhile, the government is making efforts to develop the domestic market and expects a 3% increase for Bulgarian tourists in May-October. 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nikolina Angelkova, tourism, Sunny Beach, increase, Ministry of Tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria