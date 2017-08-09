Minimum Wage in Bulgaria - Still the Lowest in EU
pixabay.com
Latest Eurostat data says that the minimum wage in the EU’s richest member-state – Luxembourg is 9 times higher than the one in the poorest member – Bulgaria.
It is EUR 1,999 in Luxembourg and EUR 235 in Bulgaria, reported Econ.bg.
Ireland, Holland, Belgium and Germany are also on the Top 5 list with minimum wages ranging from EUR 1,563 to EUR 1, 498.
Romania comes next upwards after Bulgaria with EUR 275, followed by Latvia and Lithuania wit EUR 380 and the Czech Republic – EUR 407.
