Private Pension Funds have Around BGN 12 billion

Business » FINANCE | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 11:10| Views: | Comments: 0
The private supplementary pension insurance funds roll off assets for BGN 11.7 billion as of June 30, 2017. This is clear from the statistics of the Financial Supervision Commission.

This represents a growth of the company's assets by nearly 20% (19.51%) compared to the end of the first half of 2016. The total number of insured persons in the four pension funds by the end of June is 4 526 475. However, it is unclear what part of these accounts are active, as well as cases of persons who are insured for just several months.

