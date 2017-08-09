Industry has Grown by 3.6% in a Year

Business » INDUSTRY | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 11:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Industry has Grown by 3.6% in a Year investor.bg

Industrial production in Bulgaria increased by 3.6% in June 2017 compared to the same month last year, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute show.

Compared to May this year however, there was a slight decrease of 1.4 per cent. The increase in the previous month was registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 1 per cent and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 1.1 per cent, while the decrease was registered in the manufacturing by 2.1 per cent.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: industry, Bulgaria, growth
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria