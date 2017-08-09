Industry has Grown by 3.6% in a Year
investor.bg
Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Industrial production in Bulgaria increased by 3.6% in June 2017 compared to the same month last year, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute show.
Compared to May this year however, there was a slight decrease of 1.4 per cent. The increase in the previous month was registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 1 per cent and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 1.1 per cent, while the decrease was registered in the manufacturing by 2.1 per cent.
- » Gov to Give BGN 2M For Temporary Employment to 830 people From the Begining of 2018
- » Bulgaria Backs New Chinese ‘Smart City’ Near Sofia
- » There are no Adequate Conditions for a Mass Influx of Electric Vehicles in Bulgaria
- » 50.7% Growth of Issued Building Permits in Bulgaria
- » New Factory for High-tech Automobile Components will Open Doors in Pazardzhik
- » CEZ Bulgaria: 'Non-Consolidated Net Profit Rose to BGN 20.8M' in the 1st Half of 2017
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)