Industry has Grown by 3.6% in a Year

Industrial production in Bulgaria increased by 3.6% in June 2017 compared to the same month last year, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute show.

Compared to May this year however, there was a slight decrease of 1.4 per cent. The increase in the previous month was registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 1 per cent and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 1.1 per cent, while the decrease was registered in the manufacturing by 2.1 per cent.