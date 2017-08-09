National Revenue Agency Officials Sealed more than 100 Sites on the Northern Black Sea Coast
Since the beginning of July, 100 orders have been issued for the sealing of various tourist sites on the Northern Black Sea coast, Vanya Dimitrova, head of the Control Directorate at the agency, was quoted by BTA.
According to her, more than half of the orders are fulfilled. The prosecution has been referred to the rest of the people because the owners have re-registered their sites. Tax inspections total 4,400, Dimitrova said. The violations are 345. Dimitrova added that the inspectors had collected more than BGN 60,000 from debtors who made a turnover but did not pay their contributions to the state. The money is collected directly from the registers of the sites.
