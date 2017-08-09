National Revenue Agency Officials Sealed more than 100 Sites on the Northern Black Sea Coast

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 11:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: National Revenue Agency Officials Sealed more than 100 Sites on the Northern Black Sea Coast dariknews.bg

Since the beginning of July, 100 orders have been issued for the sealing of various tourist sites on the Northern Black Sea coast, Vanya Dimitrova, head of the Control Directorate at the agency, was quoted by BTA.

According to her, more than half of the orders are fulfilled. The prosecution has been referred to the rest of the people because the owners have re-registered their sites. Tax inspections total 4,400, Dimitrova said. The violations are 345. Dimitrova added that the inspectors had collected more than BGN 60,000 from debtors who made a turnover but did not pay their contributions to the state. The money is collected directly from the registers of the sites.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tax inspections, North Black sea coast
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria