NIMH: Sunny Weather, Rains With Thunders Are Expected in the Afternoon

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Sunny Weather, Rains With Thunders Are Expected in the Afternoon pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny until noon, while in the afternoon there will be some clouds again. Rains with thunders are expected in some places in Southwestern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions. There are conditions for hails, too.

The wind will be light to moderate from East-Northeast.

The weather will remain hot with maximum temperatures of 34°-39°, in Sofia around 34°.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The weather will remain favourable for mountain tourism until midday, while in the afternoon it will deteriorate, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported.

Temperatures vary between 13 and 22 degrees. The weather in most mountain areas is sunny and quiet for now.
MRS advises tourists to consider the expected weather deterioration.

No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.


Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, hails, rains, mountine tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria