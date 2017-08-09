NIMH: Sunny Weather, Rains With Thunders Are Expected in the Afternoon

The weather will be mostly sunny until noon, while in the afternoon there will be some clouds again. Rains with thunders are expected in some places in Southwestern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions. There are conditions for hails, too.



The wind will be light to moderate from East-Northeast.



The weather will remain hot with maximum temperatures of 34°-39°, in Sofia around 34°.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The weather will remain favourable for mountain tourism until midday, while in the afternoon it will deteriorate, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported.



Temperatures vary between 13 and 22 degrees. The weather in most mountain areas is sunny and quiet for now.

MRS advises tourists to consider the expected weather deterioration.



No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.





