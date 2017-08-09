The Attacker from the Eiffel Tower was Brought Back to a Psychiatric Hospital

Bulgaria: The Attacker from the Eiffel Tower was Brought Back to a Psychiatric Hospital timesofisrael.com

The French teenager, who tried to attack soldiers guarding the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, was returned to a psychiatric hospital, the Associated Press reported.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office reported that the 19-year-old was subjected to psychiatric expertise, which found that he was unstable and could not be held responsible for his actions. He was released and returned to the hospital, from where he came immediately before the attack.

attacker. psychiatric hospital, Eiffel Tower
