Wastewater Flow into the Sea in Bourgas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 9, 2017, Wednesday // 10:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Wastewater Flow into the Sea in Bourgas booking.bg

Waste water is poured into the sea next to a small unguarded beach near the Burgas neighborhood Kraimorie, away from the popular beaches, the BNR announced.

By the end of the week it is expected that the results of water samples taken from the Regional Health Inspection will come out. Inspectors say there is no danger to tourists. There is a sewerage in the neighborhood, but it needs reconstruction, said Maria Gencheva, chief expert at Burgas Municipality.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wastewater, sea, Burgas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria