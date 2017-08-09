Wastewater Flow into the Sea in Bourgas
Waste water is poured into the sea next to a small unguarded beach near the Burgas neighborhood Kraimorie, away from the popular beaches, the BNR announced.
By the end of the week it is expected that the results of water samples taken from the Regional Health Inspection will come out. Inspectors say there is no danger to tourists. There is a sewerage in the neighborhood, but it needs reconstruction, said Maria Gencheva, chief expert at Burgas Municipality.
