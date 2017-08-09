Ludogorets Sold Cafu for EUR 7 Million to Bordeaux
Ludogorets sold their striker Jonathan Cafu to France's League 1 club Bordeaux for 7m euros, the sporting site Sportal said on Tuesday, as the contract includes various bonuses depending on the player's performance.
The biggest transfer of a Bulgarian team so far was of Junior Caicara from Ludogorets, which was sold to Schalke for 6 million euros, Jonathan Cafu was bought by Ludogorets in the summer of 2015 from the Brazilian team Sao Paulo, costing 2.2m euros and is still the most expensive purchase by a Bulgarian team. In Razgrad Cafu recorded 75 matches in all tournaments, scored 22 goals and made 14 assists.
