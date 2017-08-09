Bulgarian Citizenship will be Acquired with Less Paperwork

The Ministry of Justice proposed on Tuesday a series of changes aimed at easing the procedures for applicants for Bulgarian citizenship. The main change is that the administration will make official checks on the status of the candidates and they will not be burdened with the obligation to collect some of the documents. Reports Mediapool.

The Ministry of Interior certificates for permanent or long-term residence permits in the country, as well as the report on the paid social security contributions, will be collected on the official premises. Candidates will not carry any documents for changing their names if they have married a Bulgarian citizen. The requirement for candidates to provide a marriage certificate with a Bulgarian citizen in Bulgaria will also be dropped. At the same time, new rules are created for the reception and registration of applicants' applications. The main change is that the interview with the candidates will take place as soon as the documents are submitted. The condition is that all the documents have been filed. At the end of last week, Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva explained that the procedure for granting citizenship would be shortened by nearly a year and a half. It is envisaged that the unfinished procedures on already submitted and registered applications and proposals for which dates and times of interview are scheduled to be completed according to the previous order.