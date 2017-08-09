Hand Grenade Found in Sofia's Mladost 2 Residential Deistict

A hand grenade was found in the lawn in front of a supermarket in Sofia's Mladost 2 residential district, reported Standart News.



The area was immediately cordoned off by a patrol of the local police department and an anti-bomb squad was called in.

The sapper seized the grenade but did not find any other explosive devices in the area.

An investigation was launched to establish how the hand grenade ended up in the grass in front of the supermarket.