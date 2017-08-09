Hand Grenade Found in Sofia's Mladost 2 Residential Deistict
pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A hand grenade was found in the lawn in front of a supermarket in Sofia's Mladost 2 residential district, reported Standart News.
A hand grenade was found in the lawn in front of a supermarket in Sofia's Mladost 2 residential district, reported Standart News.
The area was immediately cordoned off by a patrol of the local police department and an anti-bomb squad was called in.
The sapper seized the grenade but did not find any other explosive devices in the area.
An investigation was launched to establish how the hand grenade ended up in the grass in front of the supermarket.
- » Driving Along the Main Road Plovdiv-Smolyan is Difficult Due to a Car Crash
- » The Attacker from the Eiffel Tower was Brought Back to a Psychiatric Hospital
- » Eight Students were Injured by Lightning in Southeast France
- » Five People were Injured in a Car Accident Near a Cabin in Pirin
- » Eiffel Tower Evacuated Because of an Armed Man
- » Bus Fell from 150 Meters in Bolivia, eight people died
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)