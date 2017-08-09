Former Russian Minister is Accused of Taking USD 2 million Bribe

Former Russian Economy Minister Alexey Ulyukaev is accused of receiving a two-million-dollar bribe from Rosneft, BNT reported.

He is the highest-ranking official in power arrested on such a charge in the rule of Vladimir Putin. If his guilt is proven, Ulyukaev may be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Before the court, he announced he was innocent. The case is kept behind closed door. Ulyukaev is under house arrest.

