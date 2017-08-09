Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov to Play Against Misha Zverev in Montreal Today

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, who will play under number 7, will begin his singles tournament in Montreal today (August 9th). The Bulgarian was resting in the first round and his rival for the second will be 29-year-old Misha Zverev, reported bTV.

Grigor and Misha Zverev have met only once. In the beginning of 2017, the Bulgarian beat the 6: 7 (4), 6: 2, 6: 4 tournament in Rotterdam.

If he wins, in the third round of the Montreal race, Dimitrov will play with the winner Robin Haase - Ernesto Escobedo. His rival will be clear minutes before he starts  his match with Misha Zverev.

Grigor's best race ranking  is at the semi finals in 2014. Last season, he was eliminated by Kai Nishikori.

