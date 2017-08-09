Bulgarian Students Won 12 Medals at Prestigious International Math Olympiads

Students from the 21st Century Academy in the city of Plovdiv brought a total of 12 medals to Bulgaria from prestigious international maths competitions in Malaysia and Singapore, reported BNT.

10-year-old Demira Nedeva returns from Malaysia with a gold medal. Behind it is the daily solving of over 100 complex maths problmes.

“This year I took part in about 30 competitions - international and national. I have about 30 medals, most of them gold, but that's probably one of my greatest achievements”, Demira said.

In Malaysia, the Plovdiv team of 8 students competed with more than 1,400 representatives from 11 other countries. The tests contained 30 problems. The children spent almost all their summer vacation solving math problems.

The young mathematicians from Plovdiv are already preparing for the World Competition in Hong Kong. In order to support them in September, Frank Sinatra’s nephew, tom, arrives in Plovdiv to record a charity album.