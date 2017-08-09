Minimum Wage For Bulgarian Teachers to be BGN 836 as of September 1

The minimum wage for a chief teacher will be BGN 836, and for a senior teacher - BGN 792. The minimum wage of a school principal from September 1 will be BGN 950 and the deputy directors - BGN 887.

The Ministry of Education has announced minimum wages in school education as of September 1, 2017, following a promised increase of 15% by the government, according to BGNews.

Teachers, educators, speech therapists, psychologists, pedagogical counselors, choreographers, sports coaches, hearing and speech rehabilitators will receive salaries starting from BGN 760.

Two new additional wages are also introduced for teachers. From 1 January 2018, 4% of the salary will be paid to teachers participating in joint teams for enrollment and retention of students at compulsory pre-school and school age. The same percentage will be received by the educators, who carry out additional training for the students who have not mastered the curriculum, as well as for the children who do not speak the Bulgarian language.