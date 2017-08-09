Powerful Earthquake Kills at Least 13 in China, 175 Injured

Rescuers are still working to clear the rubble, and there are people buried beneath the debris, state broadcaster CCTV said.

There was some disagreement over the size and power of the earthquake.





The US Geological Survey reported a magnitude-6.5 quake 35 kilometers (22 miles) west-southwest of Yongle, Xinhua reported it was 7.0-magnitude, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Residents in Chengdu, the provincial capital - 300 kilometers (186 miles) away from the epicenter -- told state media they had felt the quake.



