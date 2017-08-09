Bulgaria’s Energy Regulator Ends Procedure for Withdrawing the License of EVN

Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has ended the procedure for withdrawing the license of power distributor EVN Bulgaria, an announcement of the energy regulator said on 8th of August, according to BNT.

EWRC said that the decision was taken in a closed sitting on 4th of August. The regulator specifies that the full text of the decision will be published on EWRC’s website after completion of the procedure for establishing the existence of information protected by law.

In March 2014, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission took steps to withdraw the electricity sales licences of the three power distribution companies in Bulgaria: EVN Bulgaria Elektrosnabdiavane, CEZ Electro Bulgaria AD and ENERGO-PRO Sales AD.

The licence revocation procedure was triggered by a complaint from the public supplier, the National Electricity Company, (NEK) that the three electricity distribution companies were unlawfully offsetting and failing to pay bills due for electricity.

NEK had said that as a result, it was encountering serious difficulties settling its own debts to electricity producers.