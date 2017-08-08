Mexico is Preparing for the Tropical Storm Franklin

The Mexican authorities have prepared shelters, cleared the drainage channels and announced the closure of an airport near the Caribbean coast, preparing for the tropical storm Franklin, the Associated Press reported.

The US Hurricane National Hurricane Center in Miami said last night that the gusts of the tropical storm wind had reached 95 kilometers per hour. Franklin is located in the northwest of the Caribbean, off the coast of Honduras, and moves at a speed of 21 km / h to the west-northwest. According to the latest data, the storm was 310 kilometers east of the Mexican city of Chetumal, capital of the state of Quintana Roo. The state government has announced that Chetumal Airport will close at 18:00 local time (9 pm GMT). In the area, shelters are being prepared, one of which is specially designed for the inhabitants of Mahahual, a popular settlement on the coast. Franklin is expected to reach the Yucatan Peninsula tonight, with his power almost reaching that of a hurricane. Then, according to predictions, the storm will pass over the Gulf of Mexico, heading for Central Mexico. A hurricane warning was issued in the area of ​​Chetumal to Punta Alain. As the winds of the tropical storm affect the area located 220 km from its center, it is possible in the late afternoon for the effect of the passage to be felt in Belize.