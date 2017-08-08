Eight Students were Injured by Lightning in Southeast France

Pixabay.com

Eight students were struck by lightning last night in Southeast France, TASS reported, citing French television BeF.

The incident took place around 19.00 local time at a tent camp in the municipality of Vannes. According to local authorities, lightning strikes an electrical panel. Seven teenagers were slightly injured, and a fifteen-year-old boy was urgently taken to hospital due to heart failure. Doctors warned that he was in a very severe condition.

