Bulgaria: Whale Hit a Ship, Several People were Injured Pixabay.com

Several people have been injured after a whaling has hit a sport fishing vessel at sea near the Australian coast. The 9-meter-long craft returned with eight passengers aboard a Whitsundays port, when a whale hit and knocked them underwater, lifting the vessel in the air, the French press reported, quoted by BTA.

"For a fraction of a second we all fell on the deck, the ship lifted up and no one was standing on their feet, no one knew what was going on," said Captain Oliver Gaul.

