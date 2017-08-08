Whale Hit a Ship, Several People were Injured
Pixabay.com
Several people have been injured after a whaling has hit a sport fishing vessel at sea near the Australian coast. The 9-meter-long craft returned with eight passengers aboard a Whitsundays port, when a whale hit and knocked them underwater, lifting the vessel in the air, the French press reported, quoted by BTA.
"For a fraction of a second we all fell on the deck, the ship lifted up and no one was standing on their feet, no one knew what was going on," said Captain Oliver Gaul.
