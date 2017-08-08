The Ruling Coalition in Slovakia is Collapsing

The Eurosceptic Slovak National Party (SNP) announced it was leaving the three-party ruling coalition. Party leader Andrei Danko, who is also chairman of the parliament, said the SNP is leaving the coalition because of the need to sign a new coalition agreement.

"The reason is the absolute necessity to renew the rules in the coalition, to create new conditions and relations and absolutely new rules," he noted. According to local media, one of the causes of the crisis is the conflict over the post of Minister of Education. Jaroslaw Paska, the deputy chairman of Eurosceptic party, has admitted that early elections can not be ruled out. Besides the SNP, the coalition also includes Prime Minister Robert Fico's "Smer-SD" party and "Bridge-Hid". The coalition has been in operation since March 2016.

