Sofia Municipality Provided BGN 100 Thousand for Researchers and New Website

BGN 66,166 will cost the Sofia budget the recruitment of "researchers" for "preparatory research on a group of people in connection with the elaboration of a vision for the development of Sofia and the suburban territories". A further 41,000 will be spent on making a site and advertising. This is clear from two public contracts announced by the municipality at the end of July, reported BGNES.

The amounts are excluding VAT, the deadline for submitting offers ends on Friday. The contractor of both public procurement contracts is the municipal company "Softproject". From the procurement documentation for the recruitment of "researchers" it is understood that the municipality is looking for "researchers" who will have to study: the personal and professional development of the citizens of Sofia, the quality of life, the building of communities in the city, the processes of participation and the equality of citizens. All of this should be summarized in a report that must be ready within 30 days of the conclusion of the contract with the municipal company. From the requirements to the education of the "researchers", it can be concluded that the municipality seeks candidates from the non-governmental sector to obtain funding for life analysis in the capital. The municipality is also looking for a public procurement contract to build an Internet platform to gather ideas for the vision for the development of Sofia and the suburban territories. The cost of the site, its one-year support and hosting will be 19,500 leva, excluding VAT. With further BGN 21,500, the municipality wants to hire a PR team to provide media space. The documentation does not comprehend what requires the development of a completely new site for the development of Sofia, provided the municipality has a portal - sofia.bg, and why it is necessary to study the vision of the capital and its adjacent territories, provided that The new Chief Architect of Sofia held a series of discussions, including with foreign architects, on the future development of Sofia