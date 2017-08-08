Hungary Introduces Compulsory Military Training in Schools

The Hungarian government is planning compulsory military training in schools, but not at the expense of physical education, said State Secretary for Education Zoltan Maruza for the Mayor Iddo newspaper, quoted by BNT.

According to him, "patriotic and military training" corresponds to modern realities and knowledge, it is like history and geography.

The decision to introduce the new discipline was taken by the government of Victor Orban in late July. At the same time, the parents reacted acutely and expressed concern that it would lead to militarization of schools. Their concerns are compounded by the plans of the authorities to create 200 shooting ranges, where boys and girls will be part of the shooting. Some Hungarian schools have military training, but as a free choice.

There are also ideas for introducing military training in our country, and patriotic education is strongly embedded in the management program of the third government of Boyko Borisov.