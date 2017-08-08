New Zealand Doctors Want to Ban Alcohol in Supermarkets

New Zealand Doctors Want to Ban Alcohol in Supermarkets

The New Zealand Medical Association has called for a ban on the sale of alcohol in supermarkets, the Guardian said.

According to the medics, the bottles sold alongside fruit, vegetables and other food products create a feeling that this "dangerous drug" is normal. People throw a Sauvignon blanch in the stroller in the bread, milk and toilet paper and do not even think about it for a second, they say.
In New Zealand, wine and beer are sold freely in most supermarkets since 1990, while hard alcohol can only be bought in bars and licensed stores. According to the association, over half a million New Zealands use alcohol in a risky fashion, and emergency wards are filled with people on Friday and Saturday nights.
The position of the medical association is shared by many representatives of the health authorities, scientists and non-governmental organizations. Dr. Kate Badkak, president of the association, even claims that alcohol is worse than methamphetamines, marijuana and heroin, because it is cheap and addictive. "Alcohol contributes to domestic violence, many forms of cancer and catastrophes," she said. According to her, the sale of alcohol in supermarkets is also a great temptation for alcoholics who are struggling with their dependence.

alcohol, ban, supermarkets, New Zealand
