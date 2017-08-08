Websites of Venezuelan Institutions were Hacked

The Hacker Group "Bailiffs" managed to gain control over the sites of the Supreme Court, the Parliament and the National Electoral Commission of Venezuela, the BNR reported quoting TASS.

Hackers have issued a call to support the organizers of the attack on Valencia's military base, as well as street protests against the actions of the Maduro government. The opposition-controlled Venezuelan parliament refuses to recognize the decrees issued by the new constituent assembly, convened by President Nicholas Maduro. Parliament unanimously decided to reject the Constituent Assembly's decisions to replace the Chief Prosecutor with a government-accountable magistrate, and to create a "truth commission" that would have unusually large powers. Maduro said the new commission should hold the opposition leaders responsible for the current wave of political turmoil. The next meeting of the Constituent Assembly, which has practically unlimited powers, is scheduled for today. Meanwhile, Venezuela continues the search for 10 men involved in an attack on a military base. Defense Minister Vladimir Lopez said that special forces were also included in the search.