The Elysee Palace Abandoned the Idea of " Official Status of the First Lady"

The Elysee Palace has abandoned the idea of ​​introducing a special status to the First Lady and allocating funds for its maintenance, BFMTV reported on Thursday.

As the media reported, the reaction against the benefit of the First Lady with state funds forced the Elysee Palace to reconsider its original plans and significantly reduce costs without calling for parliament and amending the Constitution. The "Transparency Charter" was even called on to "stop hypocrisy and clarify the situation." First of all, the Charter will specify the number of paid assistants of the First Lady. Currently, Bridget Macron has staff of two secretaries, a press officer, a chief of staff, and bodyguards. It is expected that the final decision of the Elysee Palace will be published in the coming days.

BGNews recalls that a week ago, French President Emmanuel Macron submitted a proposal that his wife, Bridget Macron, would use office and staff with state budget funds. The special status and privileges of the First Lady would cost French taxpayers over 450,000 euros. A fact that made them resist the presidential decision. In response to President Macron's request, a petition was made on the Internet against his wife, which for a short time, gathered more than 150,000 votes.