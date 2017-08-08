US Ambassador: I do not Want to Lie you that Visas are Going to Fall Soon

"Bulgaria does not meet the requirements for visa waiver," said US Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin in an interview with NOVA.

"If it was up to me, the visas would be dropped right away. I agree that this is the important thing for the Bulgarians, "said Ambassador Eric Rubin and explained:

"We realize that applying for visas is costly and time-consuming, and especially for people who do not live in Sofia, this is a great challenge, but we have laws that govern when the visa regime for a particular country may fall. I do not want you to be fooled that we can change these rules. "

"To be honest, Bulgaria does not meet the requirements. The most important criterion is that people who are refused a visa are very few. You must also minimize those who remain unlawful in the United States after taking a visa. I do not want to blame you with the promise that visas will fall soon, but I and the embassy people are making a lot of effort to make it happen, "he told Nova TV.