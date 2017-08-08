The President Vetoed the Controversial Changes in the Environmental Act

Bulgaria: The President Vetoed the Controversial Changes in the Environmental Act president.bg

President Rumen Radev has vetoed the controversial amendments to the Environmental Protection Act. This is understood by a Facebook announcement to the Speaker of Parliament Dimitar Glavchev.

"Following the passing of Decree No 175 of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, which returns to the National Assembly the Law for Amendment and Supplement to the Environmental Protection Act adopted by Parliament on July 27, 2017, I have assigned to the Commission of the environment and the waters to report the decree and the motives to it to the MPs, "says Glavchev. The presidential veto is overcome by a simple majority. There is still no official announcement of the head of state veto.

