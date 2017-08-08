Boulevard "Al Malinov" in Sofia is Cleared Because of Munition

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 8, 2017, Tuesday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Boulevard "Al Malinov" in Sofia is Cleared Because of Munition

The munition was found near one of the big boulevards in Sofia - "Alexander Malinov" in the Mladost district, Nova TV reported, referring to the municipality. It is not reported what it is, probably a bomb.
The movement in the Hit Shop area takes place along the old route until the dangerous munitions are removed.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: munition, boulevard, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria