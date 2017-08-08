Boulevard "Al Malinov" in Sofia is Cleared Because of Munition
The munition was found near one of the big boulevards in Sofia - "Alexander Malinov" in the Mladost district, Nova TV reported, referring to the municipality. It is not reported what it is, probably a bomb.
The movement in the Hit Shop area takes place along the old route until the dangerous munitions are removed.
