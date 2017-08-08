Macron Comes to Varna at the End of the Month

French President Emanuel Macron will come to an official visit to Bulgaria. It will take place at the end of this month. His visit will be two days and will begin on August 24th. Macron will arrive not in Sofia but in Varna. There he will meet with Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov the next day, said a representative of the Elysee Palace, to whom TASS refers.

Macron will land in Varna from Romania, where he will be on August 24th. The previous day he will visit Austria, where, along with his hosts, he will also negotiate with the Czech and Slovak prime ministers Bohuslav Sobotka and Robert Fico, BNT reported.

According to the representative of the Elysee Palace, one of the central themes in the Macron Tour will be an EU directive for Eastern Europeans working in Western Europe. These workers pay social wages in their countries and therefore receive lower wages in Western Europe. This, in turn, creates significant competition for the local workforce. The French head of state is opposed to such a practice and intends to strengthen France's position on the EU Labor Ministers' meeting on 23 October that will be devoted to this issue. "The French president's tour is aimed at ensuring a better entry of France into the eastern part of Europe," said the Elysee Palace.

Recent press service of our presidency and of the Council of Ministers announced that the main topics during his stay in Bulgaria will be problems of the European Union's agenda, the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries, the security of the EU's external borders and issues of bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and France.