Volcanic Ash Hinders Air Transport Between Asia and North America

In the last eruption of the volcano Theologos on the Aleutian islands in Alaska, a cloud of ash has been ejected, which could hinder air transport, the US volcano observation center reported.

The volcano erupted yesterday afternoon. An airplane pilot said he noticed the cloud of ash after the eruption reaching a height of 9750 meters. If clouds reach a height of more than 6,100 meters, they can trouble planes travelling between Asia and North America. The Volcanic Surveillance Center reported that seismic and infrasonic data suggests that ash disposal continued after the initial eruption. The winds push the ash cloud to the south. It is not expected to endanger settlements. The Volcano Bogoslov is located 1400 km southwest of the largest city in Alaska Anchorage. Its activity resumed in mid-December last year.