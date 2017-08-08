Google Employee is Fired for Sexist Remarks

A Google employee is fired for controversial speeches about gender diversity at work, the BBC reported.

His statement violates the Code of Conduct, Google's chief spokesman Sunder said in an email to its employees on Monday. The fired employee suggested in a message distributed internally to the company that Google had fewer women than men because of biological differences. He says he has crossed the border with this text because of "overlapping dangerous gender stereotypes in the workplace." "Men's and women's abilities differ, largely due to biological reasons, and these differences can explain why there is no equal representation of women in technology and leadership," the article of the dismissed employee said. And more: "We must stop accepting that gender differences suggest sexism."