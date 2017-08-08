The Police in Vidin is Protesting
vbox7
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police protest in Vidin on Tuesday. This is yet another expression of dissatisfaction from the law enforcements, Nova TV reported.
Besides more money, they insist on changes in the texts of the Law on the Ministry of Interior related to the use of physical force and aids. Uniforms warn that if their requests are not heard, they will meet again in Sofia in the autumn to express their dissatisfaction.
- » Sofia Municipality Provided BGN 100 Thousand for Researchers and New Website
- » US Ambassador: I do not Want to Lie you that Visas are Going to Fall Soon
- » The President Vetoed the Controversial Changes in the Environmental Act
- » Boulevard "Al Malinov" in Sofia is Cleared Because of Munition
- » Elektrobus Connects the Two Terminals of Sofia Airport
- » Protesters in Asenovgrad Briefly Closed the Main Road to Smolyan
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)