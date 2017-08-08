The Police in Vidin is Protesting

August 8, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: The Police in Vidin is Protesting

Police protest in Vidin on Tuesday. This is yet another expression of dissatisfaction from the law enforcements, Nova TV reported.

Besides more money, they insist on changes in the texts of the Law on the Ministry of Interior related to the use of physical force and aids. Uniforms warn that if their requests are not heard, they will meet again in Sofia in the autumn to express their dissatisfaction.

