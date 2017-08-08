Again an Orange Code for Dangerous Heat

Bulgaria: Again an Orange Code for Dangerous Heat

Orange code for dangerous hot weather was announced nationwide on Tuesday, Nova TV reported.

Maximum temperatures will be between 34 and 39 degrees. By the sea the thermometers will show between 31 and 34 °. After lunch in separate places, mainly in the western half of the country, there could be rainfall. Again there are hailstorm conditions.

