Chicago Filed a Lawsuit Against the Trump Government

Chicago struggled with President Trump's new regulations. The authorities in the city filed a lawsuit to prevent the new policy measures of the Donald Trump, which envisage restricting funding for the so-called "shelter towns" in the United States. These are cities that do not give federal immigration authorities access to local prisons, BTA reports.

Chicago is one of about 200 cities in the United States that offer shelter to illegal migrants as well. According to the authorities, the new policy forces the city to choose between its constitutional rights and the funding of the law enforcement system. Local authorities must also notify federal authorities within 48 hours before releasing detainees wanted for violation of immigration law. President Tramp's new policy forces the megacities to choose between their constitutional rights and the funding of the law enforcement system.

