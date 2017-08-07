ISIS Killed over 50 Afghans

More than 50 civilian Afghans were shot dead in a joint operation between Islamic State and the Taliban, TASS reported. The bloody attack took place last night in the northern province of Sari Pull, where the forces under Kabul and local residents fought against the supporters of radical Muslim groups. According to media reports, there are women and children among the victims of mass executions. ID and Taliban agreed a year ago for joint action in Afghanistan. Up until now, however, there was no information on a joint action by extremists, TASS added.