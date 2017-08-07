ISIS Killed over 50 Afghans

World | August 7, 2017, Monday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: ISIS Killed over 50 Afghans

More than 50 civilian Afghans were shot dead in a joint operation between Islamic State and the Taliban, TASS reported. The bloody attack took place last night in the northern province of Sari Pull, where the forces under Kabul and local residents fought against the supporters of radical Muslim groups. According to media reports, there are women and children among the victims of mass executions. ID and Taliban agreed a year ago for joint action in Afghanistan. Up until now, however, there was no information on a joint action by extremists, TASS added.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: extremism, mass execution, Afghanistan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria