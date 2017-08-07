ISIS Killed over 50 Afghans
World | August 7, 2017, Monday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
More than 50 civilian Afghans were shot dead in a joint operation between Islamic State and the Taliban, TASS reported. The bloody attack took place last night in the northern province of Sari Pull, where the forces under Kabul and local residents fought against the supporters of radical Muslim groups. According to media reports, there are women and children among the victims of mass executions. ID and Taliban agreed a year ago for joint action in Afghanistan. Up until now, however, there was no information on a joint action by extremists, TASS added.
- » Carla del Ponte Leaves the UN Crime Investigation Commission in Syria
- » The Mayor of New York Introduces a "Millionaire" tax to Repair the Subway
- » Former Foreign Minister of Serbia says his Country should Accept the Reality that Kosovo is not Serbia
- » Brexit will Result in a Deficit of EUR 12 Billion in the EU Budget
- » London is Ready to Pay up to EUR 40 Billion to the EU for Brexit
- » Putin Went Fishing in South Siberia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)