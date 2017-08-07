Over 630 Fires have been Extinguished in the Past Three Days

August 7, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Over 630 Fires have been Extinguished in the Past Three Days

For the last three days, more than 630 fires have been extinguished in the country. More than 80 percent of them are in open country and forest areas and stubble fields. In the fires there are no dead and injured people. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center on Monday.

According to the latest information from the interior ministry, the fire between the villages of Izvorishte, Mirolyubovo and Banevo in Burgas is quenched. However, the destruction of the fire element on the territory of the villages of Radulovtsi and Burlojnitsa in Sofia continues. The fire has covered an area of ​​about 2000 decares, dry grass vegetation. The fire in the area of ​​Vetren, Pazardjik district, has also been located, which has again affected about 2000 decares. Mostly dry grasses and shrubs. The Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate advises not to use fire to clean the dry vegetation.In the use of an outbreak, firefighters advise to keep it safe.The NIMH-BAS forecasts an orange fire code for Monday. There are all prerequisites and a high probability of occurrence of serious field and forest fires on the territory of the country, warn the Ministry of Interior.

